Extended quarantine for Roxas’ remaining COVID-19 patient

Dr. Leo Salvino, Roxas municipal health officer, told Palawan News that the patient, a 30-year old male returnee, has been under quarantine since he arrived on June 14 as a protocol for returning residents. He, however, tested positive for COVID-19 on July 5, which required him to undergo isolation and medication for at least 14 days.

Health authorities in Roxas have decided to retain its lone COVID-19 positive patient under facility quarantine after he tested reactive to a rapid antibody test.

The patient is reportedly asymptomatic,and Salvino said they will extend his quarantine for another 10 days.

“Nag-positibo pa din siya sa rapid test last week (Thursday) ibig sabihin infectious pa din siya, kaya extended siya ulit ng sampung araw sa Medicare Hospital,” Dr. Salvino said.

He added that they have also conducted rapid testing on the direct contacts of the patient and all yielded negative results.

“Under monitoring pa din sila kahit nag-negative sila sa rapid test mataas kasi ang false negative sa RDT,” Salvino added.

