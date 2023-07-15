The Supreme Court 2nd Division, in a ruling dated March 23 of this year and released only on Friday this week, has ordered the re-arrest of former Palawan governor Joel T. Reyes in relation to the slaying of radio broadcaster Dr. Gerry Ortega on January 24, 2011.

The decision paves way for the continuation of the murder trial of Reyes before the Regional Trial Court in Puerto Princesa City.

In a statement, Dr. Patty Ortega, the victim journalist’s wife, welcomed the latest DC order.

“The Ortega Family welcomes the latest development to rearrest former Governor Joel Reyes. Our family is thankful that the Supreme Court sided with truth and justice. We have long hoped and prayed for the trial to continue. This fair decision restores our faith that, one day, we will find justice,” she said.

Following is a general timeline of important events in the Gerry Ortega murder case:

January 24, 2011 – popular radio commentator Dr. Gerry Ortega was shot and killed inside an ukay-ukay shop near his clinic in Brgy. San Pedro, Puerto Princesa City. The gunman, Marlon Recamata, was immediately arrested and confessed to police investigators.

February 5, 2011 – Rodolfo “Bumar” Edrad surrenders and turns state witness, accusing former governor Joel T. Reyes of ordering and funding the hit on Ortega.

June 1, 2011- The DOJ panel formed to investigate the case absolves Reyes of involvement, denying the testimony of Edrad. Justice Secretary Leila de Lima responds by creating a 2nd panel to review the first panel’s decision and continue the preliminary investigation of the case.

March 12, 2012 – The DOJ 2nd panel indicts Reyes as principal and mastermind suspect in the slay case, alongside his brother and three others. The decision prompts Reyes to flee the country and disappear.

September 21, 2015 – Reyes and his brother Marjo, were arrested in Phuket, Thailand for overstaying. The brothers are promptly repatriated back to the country.

January 6, 2018 – While Reyes is in detention at the Puerto Princesa City Jail, the Court of Appeals dismisses the charges filed by the DOJ against him, in effect halting the ongoing trial at the Palawan Regional Trial Court, and ordering his immediately release. Reyes, however, continue to remain in detention due to his separate conviction from graft.

November 28, 2019 – The CA reverses itself and reinstates the murder charges against Reyes. The Palawan court eventually reissues an arrest warrant on Reyes.

October 8, 2022 – Reyes files candidacy for governor in Palawan, submitting his application by proxy and bucking an outstanding arrest warrant.

Mar 23, 2022 – Supreme Court (SC) issues a temporary restraining order on the Palawan court to prevent the serving of the arrest warrant against Reyes. The Office of the Solicitor General files an appeal to lift the TRO and asking for the re-arrest of Reyes.

May 9, 2022 – Reyes loses in the Palawan gubernatorial race.

March 23, 2023 – SC 2nd division issues TRO on the arrest of Reyes