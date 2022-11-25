PAGASA said that the heavy rains in different parts of Palawan are caused by the heavy thunderstorms that come from the existing intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ).

Allain Joy Lusoc, a weather forecaster with the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration, Puerto Princesa Station, said on Friday that there was about 50 mm of rain between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The rains were observed in towns such as Roxas, Taytay, and some portions of island towns, such as Kalayaan, Balabac, Bataraza, and Puerto Princesa, based on the Busuanga and Quezon radars of PAGASA.

“Ang ITCZ natin ang nag-trigger para magkaroon tayo ng heavy thunderstorms sa lalawigan ng Palawan from south to north. Mas malakas o mas marami ang thunderstorm na naitala o na-generate dito sa lungsod ng Puerto Princesa pataas sa Northern Palawan,” he said.

The large amount of rain is also triggered by the ongoing La Niña in the country, he added. PAGASA recorded 31 mm of rainfall from 11 p.m. on Thursday to 2 a.m. on Friday, and another 24 mm until 5 a.m.

He further explained that the ITCZ contains a series of low-pressure areas, which is favorable for the convergence of winds causing cloud development and rain over areas covered by the ITCZ.

The floods have not yet subsided due to continuous rains as a result of the combined effects of the ITCZ and La Niña. The rivers in Southern Palawan are still affected by the heavy rains, PAGASA added.

The ITCZ will still prevail over the weekend, but its effect will lessen in the coming days. The sun will be more visible, but the chances of a thunderstorm are not ruled out.

“Hangga’t aktibo ang ITCZ natin ay magdudulot pa rin ‘yan ng pag-ulan sa lalawigan ng Palawan at lungsod ng Puerto Princesa,” he said.

The development of storms is less likely to happen this week as no weather systems are monitored inside and outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR). However, a new circulation outside PAR may enter next week and traverse the Caraga area to the Visayas, then exit to the West Philippine Sea.

