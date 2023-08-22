A fossil found by a tourist recently on a piece of rock right along the Sabang Beach in Barangay Cabayugan, Puerto Princesa City, has raised curiosity among experts figuring out its date and origin.

Geologist Jonas Arcilla from Palawan State University (PSU) said that after consultations with other experts, the fossil is not a trilobite as earlier identified by its discoverer.

“The photos were already sent to various fossil experts and they all commented the same thing: it is not a trilobite fossil. The rocks in the area are way younger to host such prehistoric fossil. Again, it needs more studies to determine its identity, if it is indeed a fossil,” he said.

Kindai University in Japan Professor Jean Tanonganong found the fossil at Sabang Beach on August 4. (Photos from Prof. Jean Tanonganong)



Jean Tanonganong, a Filipino professor at the Department of Environmental Management at Kindai University in Japan, discovered an alleged fossil while strolling on Sabang Beach on August 4.

He identified the fossil as a trilobite and requested confirmation and collection by the National Museum and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) for preservation.

According to the British Geological Survey, a trilobite is a marine arthropod that first appeared 542 million years ago during the early Cambrian period and went extinct about 251 million years ago during the Permian period.

The PPSRNP Protected Area Management Office (PAMO), along with a team from PSU, has already documented the fossil sightings.

“Syempre limited din lang [yung nakikita]. Yung iba nakatago pa sa bato. Hindi mo naman pwedeng tiktikin yun,” Arcilla earlier told Palawan News

The PPSRNP management welcomed the development and vowed to continue investigating the report.

In addition to a potential inquiry by the National Museum, PPSRNP Superintendent Elizabeth Maclang mentioned that they intend to seek guidance from specialists in Italy’s La Venta Exploration Group. This group has been actively engaged in exploring and researching the park’s geological evolution over an extensive period.