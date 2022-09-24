- Advertisement by Google -

The public can help mitigate the impact of climate change in their own simple way, an expert from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Thursday.

“To our compatriots, we could help in our own little way to mitigate the effects of climate change. Among the ways is to conserve energy and practice energy efficiency,” PAGASA Climate Change Data chief Rosalina de Guzman said in a public briefing.

They can do simple things such as conserving water and using mass transport, de Guzman added.

“As simple as not throwing the garbage around, and recycling, (they) are necessary,” she said.

Based on the bureau’s projections, the country’s temperature would increase by 4°C at the end of the 21st century. Tropical cyclones’ intensity is also forecast to increase.

“Based on our projection, the intensity of tropical cyclones would increase in the future. The sea level would also rise,” de Guzman continued.

She said the public needs to actively participate in climate change programs in their communities.

De Guzman also urged local government units to invest in renewable energies.

She said PAGASA is enhancing its early warning system.

“We are adding radars to enhance the warning system and improve the weather forecast. We are building a total of one regional flood forecasting centers in different areas of the country,” she said.

De Guzman said PAGASA has received USD10 million from the Green Climate Fund, which will be used for impact-based forecasting and multi-hazard impact-based forecasting in four project sites: Legazpi; New Bataan; Palo, Leyte; and Tuguegarao.

These areas are vulnerable to climate change impacts, she said. (PNA)

