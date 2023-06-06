Some of the great finds to complete a look can be found while shopping at second-hand clothing stores, commonly known as “ukay-ukay.” However, this practice not only benefits everyone’s pockets but also serves as an indirect way to mitigate climate change, according to an environmental expert.

Dr. Ronald Edilberto Ona, an environmental sociologist and the dean of the College of Sciences at Palawan State University (PSU), explained that shopping at second-hand stores is one of the means of pursuing sustainable fashion, which plays an indirect role in addressing climate change.

It should not be seen solely as a source of relief goods or only for the poor, but as a way to reuse clothes and reduce the demand for new production.

“Ang isang nakikita ko na sustainable fashion ay ang pag-patronize ng ukay-ukay. Talagang sustainable siya dahil ang mga lumang damit, instead of throwing or burning them—now being used. Mga brand naman sa ukay kalimitan magaganda—niri-reuse ang damit, fashion din siya,” he said.

Reusing “ukay” items also extends the life cycle of garments, which should be a practice within a circular economy approach. This approach believes that garments should be designed for recycling, repair, or repurposing at the end of their life cycle. By reducing the demand for new production, resources can be conserved.

The fast fashion industry, characterized by the rapid turnover of trends, leads to mass production of clothes, which requires significant amounts of resources such as oil, chemicals, and water. These resources contribute to the creation of greenhouse gases that are responsible for climate change.

The United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) has reported that the fashion industry is responsible for contributing 8-10 percent of global emissions.

According to Dr. Ona, patronizing “ukay” as one of the ways of sustainable fashion can help address this problem.

“Ang sustainable fashion kasi kung titingnan mo siya sa internet ay more on fashion industry pero hindi niya nare-recognize o isinasama yong mga ukay-ukay as sustainable fashion—hindi siya tinitingnan as sustainable fashion, but more or less ay parang relief goods or para sa mahihirap,” he said.

The city of Puerto Princesa has numerous “ukay” stores where prices vary depending on whether the items are newly arrived or not. If the store decides to replenish stocks, the prices gradually decrease.

Ona believes that the lower the price, the more people will choose to shop at ‘ukay,’ potentially making this practice sustainable. Living in a sustainable manner also helps minimize landfill waste and reduces methane emissions, both of which are greenhouse gases.

“Sa Pilipinas, may malaking impact ang ukay-ukay dahil nagbibigay siya ng cheap alternative sa mga damit na mahal. At the same time, pwede ka rin maging fashionable kasi may mga branded. Reuse din kaya instead of throwing ay nagagamit mo pa,” he said.

Shopping at “ukay” is not the sole means to achieve sustainable fashion. Other possible ways include minimizing the supply chain, opting for garments made from biodegradable materials, and raising consumer awareness about mindful purchases.

Consumers should also be conscious of the carbon footprint associated with each purchase they make, as it contributes to the current climate change issues we are experiencing.

