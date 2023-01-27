A shear line, where the warm wind from the Pacific Ocean and the cold wind from the northeast monsoon meet, is forecast to bring rains to Palawan towards the weekend, according to PAGASA.

“Ngayong araw dahil sa shear line, asahan ang mataas na tiyansa ng mga pag-uulan dito sa lalawigan ng Palawan— asahan ngayong araw ang light to moderate with at times heavy rains. Pinag-iingat pa rin natin ang ating mga kababayan sa posibleng pagbaha at pagguho ng lupa,” weather specialist Benison Estareja said.

Aside from Palawan, the provinces of Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate, and Romblon will also observe the same weather conditions.

“Sa ngayon ay wala na tayong mino-monitor na low-pressure area at wala rin tayong inaasahan na bagyo ngayong weekend until the end of January,” he said.

Despite the absence of possible tropical cyclones until the end of January, PAGASA is not ruling out the chances of the development of low-pressure areas through cloud clusters in Mindanao.

Estareja added that the LPA being monitored in the Mindanao area has dissipated.

PAGASA raised a gale warning advisory over Palawan seaboards, including Calamian and Cuyo islands, where wave heights may reach up to 5.5 meters.

“Possible pa rin ang sea travel suspensions at delikado ang mga pag-alon, hindi lang sa mga nangingisda natin kababayan kundi pati sa mga katamtaman at malalaking sasakyang pandagat,” he said.

