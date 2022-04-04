Power will be interrupted in various barangays covered by the Poblacion and Wescom circuits on April 6 from 12 midnight to 3 a.m. due to tree clearing and jumper replacement activities, the Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO) announced Monday.

PALECO acting manager Federico Villar Jr. in a phone interview with Palawan News said the scheduled repair works are “significant” since they would help reduce power outages caused by birds and trees.

Nine jumpers will be replaced with insulated ones along roads in the Poblacion and Wescom circuits, and eight trees will be trimmed for the purpose on Wednesday, he said.

“Significant po yan. Yan ang continuing effort ng PALECO para yong possibility na yong ibon nanaman ang maging cause ng power interruption. Although na-resolve na yan, ini-ensure lang namin na wala ng window na mangyari ulit,” Villar said.

“Kapag nadidikitan nila, nagkakaroon ng power interruption kaya ginagawaan namin ng paraan na maiwasan yon. Kaya humihingi kami ng pasensya sa maaapektuhan nating mga residente,” he added.

The jumpers that will be replaced are the following:

Replacement of jumpers cut-out (Location: Delos Reyes Road)

Replacement of bare jumpers to insulated and installation and stir-up (Location: Tapping Coliseum SITEL)

Replacement of jumpers on the cut-out transformer (Location: City Coliseum)

Replacement of jumpers bare to insulated (Location: Tapping of Medical City)

Replacement of jumpers bare to insulated and installation of pvc and looping (Location: Tapping of Uno Hotel)

Replacement of jumpers bare to insulated and installation of pvc and looping (Location: Tapping of CAMARIH WOOD)

Replacement of jumpers bare to insulated and installation of pvc and looping (Location: Tapping of Magbanua Road)

Replacement of jumpers bare to insulated and installation of pvc and looping (Locations: Cardel Square Building; Tapping @ Honda Prestige, Junction 1)

Replacement of jumpers bare primary metering (Location: Medical City, Camari, Eastville, Uno Hotel, BDO)

PALECO’s tree clearing activities, on the other hand, will be along the Adventist Hospital Palawan for a mango tree, Hotel Centro for an Acacia tree, Goland, Boglosa’s Clinic for a mango tree, Ospital ng Palawan for a Talisay tree, Coconut tree at Dong Batul’s residential area, palm tree at Palawan National School, and mango tree near Palawan State University-Laboratory Elementary School.

The barangays that will be affected under the Poblacion and Wescom circuits are:



(PILTEL & Manalo Recloser)

Brgy. San Pedro

Brgy. Mandaragat

Brgy. Matahimik

Brgy. Model

Brgy. Tagumpay

Brgy. Seaside

Brgy. Bagong Pag-asa

Brgy. Maligaya

Brgy. Maunlad

Brgy. Milagrosa

Brgy. Matiyaga

Brgy. Mabuhay

Brgy. Liwanag

Brgy. Kalipay

Brgy. Masigla

Brgy. Pagkakaisa

Brgy. Princesa

Brgy. Bagong Silang

Brgy. Masipag

Brgy. Magkakaibigan

Brgy. Masikap

Brgy. Model

Brgy. Manggahan

Brgy. Maningning

Brgy. Tanglaw

Brgy. San Pedro

Brgy. Tiniguiban

(Buncag & Chariot Recloser)

Brgy. San Pedro

Brgy. San Miguel

Brgy. Maningning

Brgy. Manggahan

Brgy. Bancao-Bancao

Brgy. Bagong Sikat

Residents in the affected barangays were assured by Villar that he would be on the ground to ensure that power would be restored on time.