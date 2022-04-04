Power will be interrupted in various barangays covered by the Poblacion and Wescom circuits on April 6 from 12 midnight to 3 a.m. due to tree clearing and jumper replacement activities, the Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO) announced Monday.
PALECO acting manager Federico Villar Jr. in a phone interview with Palawan News said the scheduled repair works are “significant” since they would help reduce power outages caused by birds and trees.
Nine jumpers will be replaced with insulated ones along roads in the Poblacion and Wescom circuits, and eight trees will be trimmed for the purpose on Wednesday, he said.
“Significant po yan. Yan ang continuing effort ng PALECO para yong possibility na yong ibon nanaman ang maging cause ng power interruption. Although na-resolve na yan, ini-ensure lang namin na wala ng window na mangyari ulit,” Villar said.
“Kapag nadidikitan nila, nagkakaroon ng power interruption kaya ginagawaan namin ng paraan na maiwasan yon. Kaya humihingi kami ng pasensya sa maaapektuhan nating mga residente,” he added.
The jumpers that will be replaced are the following:
- Replacement of jumpers cut-out (Location: Delos Reyes Road)
- Replacement of bare jumpers to insulated and installation and stir-up (Location: Tapping Coliseum SITEL)
- Replacement of jumpers on the cut-out transformer (Location: City Coliseum)
- Replacement of jumpers bare to insulated (Location: Tapping of Medical City)
- Replacement of jumpers bare to insulated and installation of pvc and looping (Location: Tapping of Uno Hotel)
- Replacement of jumpers bare to insulated and installation of pvc and looping (Location: Tapping of CAMARIH WOOD)
- Replacement of jumpers bare to insulated and installation of pvc and looping (Location: Tapping of Magbanua Road)
- Replacement of jumpers bare to insulated and installation of pvc and looping (Locations: Cardel Square Building; Tapping @ Honda Prestige, Junction 1)
- Replacement of jumpers bare primary metering (Location: Medical City, Camari, Eastville, Uno Hotel, BDO)
PALECO’s tree clearing activities, on the other hand, will be along the Adventist Hospital Palawan for a mango tree, Hotel Centro for an Acacia tree, Goland, Boglosa’s Clinic for a mango tree, Ospital ng Palawan for a Talisay tree, Coconut tree at Dong Batul’s residential area, palm tree at Palawan National School, and mango tree near Palawan State University-Laboratory Elementary School.
The barangays that will be affected under the Poblacion and Wescom circuits are:
(PILTEL & Manalo Recloser)
Brgy. San Pedro
Brgy. Mandaragat
Brgy. Matahimik
Brgy. Model
Brgy. Tagumpay
Brgy. Seaside
Brgy. Bagong Pag-asa
Brgy. Maligaya
Brgy. Maunlad
Brgy. Milagrosa
Brgy. Matiyaga
Brgy. Mabuhay
Brgy. Liwanag
Brgy. Kalipay
Brgy. Masigla
Brgy. Pagkakaisa
Brgy. Princesa
Brgy. Bagong Silang
Brgy. Masipag
Brgy. Magkakaibigan
Brgy. Masikap
Brgy. Model
Brgy. Manggahan
Brgy. Maningning
Brgy. Tanglaw
Brgy. San Pedro
Brgy. Tiniguiban
(Buncag & Chariot Recloser)
Brgy. San Pedro
Brgy. San Miguel
Brgy. Maningning
Brgy. Manggahan
Brgy. Bancao-Bancao
Brgy. Bagong Sikat
Residents in the affected barangays were assured by Villar that he would be on the ground to ensure that power would be restored on time.