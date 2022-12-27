Gasoline and kerosine prices will rise by P0.95 and P0.50 per liter, respectively. However, diesel prices will fall by P0.20 per liter, according to an announcement Monday by Shell.

The price changes are effective as of today, Tuesday, December 27. According to reports, additional other oil companies are expected to make a similar announcement.

The cost of diesel, gasoline, and kerosene was all increased by the same amount, P2.90 per liter, P0.70 per liter, and P1.65 per liter, respectively, by oil companies during the past week.

As of December 20, 2022, the Department of Energy’s (DOE) oil monitoring report said oil and gas companies have increased the price per liter of gasoline by P0.70, diesel by P2.90, and kerosene by P1.65.

