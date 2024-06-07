The expansion of Puerto Princesa International Airport in Puerto Princesa is set to become a key element in enhancing the Philippine tourism industry, according to Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco.

Frasco said this development is part of a broader effort to address promotion and infrastructure challenges within the sector.

In an interview, Frasco emphasized the critical role of infrastructure in tourism development. She highlighted ongoing projects, including the expansion of Palawan Airport, which is poised to serve as a main takeoff point for tourists visiting the region.

“The challenges that the Philippine tourism industry faces is not only on the aspect of promotion but on the basic developmental pillars of tourism, first of which is infrastructure,” Frasco stated.

The Marcos administration has earmarked ₱5 billion for new tourism roads and ₱10 billion for continuing roads in 2023. Over 158 kilometers of tourism roads have been constructed since June 30, 2022. The administration is also collaborating with the Department of Public Works and Highways and the Department of Transportation to enhance airports and seaports nationwide.

Frasco underscored the significance of public-private partnerships in these efforts, citing the impending San Miguel Corporation takeover of Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) as an example.

“We are also very pleased to note that the improvement in our airports all over the country are forthcoming… We are also looking forward to the further expansion of the Palawan Airport in Puerto Princesa,” she said.

Additional projects include new cruise port constructions and increasing the number of direct flights to the Philippines to improve connectivity.

In 2023, the Philippines recorded P482 billion in international visitor receipts, signaling a transformative period for Philippine tourism aimed at boosting employment and livelihood opportunities for Filipinos.