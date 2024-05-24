Excitement is building as the provincial government prepares for the upcoming Baragatan sa Palawan Festival 2024. The celebration’s itinerary, which includes the much awaited Saraotan sa Dalan street dancing competition—famous for its colorful costumes and choreographed dance routines—has been made public by the organizers.

This year, the competition returns under the festival’s theme, “Masayang Sining at Kultura…Kakaibang mga Kaugalian at Tradisyon, Tagisan ng Lakas, Talino, at Talento…Natatanging Produktong Palaweño,” commemorating the 122nd anniversary of the Civil Government of Palawan.

The event will take place on June 23 at 1 p.m., starting from Rizal Avenue, Mendoza Park, and culminating at the PGP Convention Center, Capitol Compound.

The competition will be judged in two parts: the warm-up and the main piece. The Warm-Up Piece will be scored 30% on performance, which includes endurance and sustained excellent performance.

Choreography, which assesses artistry, innovation, clarity of formation, and appropriateness of movement, will account for 30% of the score. Costume and hand props will account for 20% of the total score, with criteria including artistry, design, appropriateness, and relation to the concept and performance. Music will account for 20% of the final score.

In the Main Piece, performance, taking into account endurance and sustained quality performance, will account for 30% of the score.

Choreography, which focuses on artistry, innovation, clarity of formation, and appropriateness of movement, will account for 30% of the final score. Costume and props will account for 20% of the final score, with consideration given to artistry, design, appropriateness, and relevance to the concept and performance. Music will account for the remaining 20% of the score.

The first prize winner would get ₱1,000,000. The second prize winner will receive ₱750,000, while the third prize winner will receive ₱500,000. Each participant will get a consolation award of ₱100,000. Special awards worth ₱10,000 are going to be given for categories such as most disciplined, best in musicality, costume, concept, and production design.

All participating groups must confirm their participation by May 30, 2024.

A subsequent meeting will be scheduled for the draw lots to determine the order of groups in the street dancing parade and the contest sequence in the showdown.

The committee reserves the right to determine the placement of any group not represented in the final briefing meeting. All contingents are required to assemble at 1 p.m. on June 23, 2024, at the Immaculate Concepcion Parish Church, Puerto Princesa City.

Participants are responsible for coordinating their respective quarters (public schools) for the duration of their stay in Puerto Princesa City.