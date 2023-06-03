Grace Mondina, who is also referred to as Marites, disclosed that her former spouse, Pambansang Kolokoy, PK, or Joel Mondina in real life, engaged in infidelity, resulting in the dissolution of their marriage.

The registered nurse revealed the specifics of her relationship with Pambansang Kolokoy to Luis Manzano on his YouTube vlog posted three days ago.

“Nag break up na kami because he didn’t have time for me. Parang nafe-feel ko na there’s something going on, pero hindi ko ma—I don’t have the evidence,” Grace said when Luis asked how they ended up divorcing.

“Parang wala na—wala na yong relationship namin. Parang we’re just friends with kids. Parang ganoon, there’s no more spark,” she added, explaining that Pambansang Kolokoy promised before that he wouldn’t cheat on her.

Having spent 25 years of marriage with Pambansang Kolokoy, Grace found it difficult to understand his infidelity, as they had both pledged their commitment to each other and shared a mutual aspiration of growing old together, with the notion of an eventual divorce never entering her thoughts.

After months of speculation, Grace finally confessed and verified what had been suspected by many of her and Pambansang Kolokoy’s followers—he had indeed been unfaithful.

“Tumawag yong babae sa akin. Tumawag siya, she called me,” she said, explaining that she never thought of her as her husband’s other woman. “The night before, someone kept calling me—unknown—so, I kept ignoring it. The next day, it’s still an unknown call so hindi ko sinagot. Then, there’s a text—I need to talk to you about you know—his name.”

“At the same time, dumating si PK, and the girl called. At the same time, nandyan si andyan si Joel sa tabi ko, and yon sinabi niya na they’ve been together for a long time. And this is March 2022, sabi niya, we’ve been together for a long time and we’re gonna have a baby in July 2022,” Grace narrated.

Pambansang Kolokoy apologized, she said, and they both cried because of what happened. She further disclosed that they had experienced a previous breakup, never imagining that he would enter into another relationship.

However, despite the circumstances, Grace revealed that they chose to reconcile, as she was willing to grant him forgiveness.

She was willing to take him back because she loves him and that they have children.

As time passed, the dynamics between them changed. Despite their efforts, their relationship crumbled under the strain caused by the presence of a child from another woman.

“Iba na ang feeling, and he can tell. Sabi ko you either have to stay with us, your family, or be with her. Sabi niya, ‘I wanna be with her coz she’s carrying my baby’,” Grace said.

Pambansang Kolokoy packed and left their home to be with the other woman.

Their followers remained oblivious to any underlying issues as everything seemed fine in their social media vlogs.

Regardless of any speculation that might have arisen, Grace emphasized that it held no significance to her.

Grace mentioned that they maintain communication for the sake of their children, but there are moments when their relationship fluctuates between being on and off, transforming from friends to non-friends.

Their last conversation was before she went to the Philippines.

“It kind of felt good na even if I was trying to be masungit to him, I can tell from his voice na he’s kind of having fun too because niloloko na rin niya ako, he’s making jokes of me,” she said.

Grace said she’s also ready to love again. “Of course naman. I’m not going to put my love on hold for one person.”

