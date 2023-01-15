Pop stars Miley Cyrus and Shakira appear to be following in the footsteps of singer-songwriter Taylor Swift by referencing past relationships in their songs.

Taylor is known for using her high-profile exes and their relationships as inspiration for her songs, leaving her fans called the Swifties to connect the dots and figure out who is who through easter eggs.

In a recent case, Miley released her new single Flower on January 13, and fans were quick to notice it was her ex-husband, Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth’s 33rd birthday.

The lyrics, which appear to refer to the ex-love couple’s nest in Malibu being destroyed by a wildfire in 2018, have also sparked speculation.

“We were good, we were gold, kind of dream that can’t be sold. We were right ’til we weren’t. Built a home and watched it burn,” Miley wrote in the first verse of Flowers.

Even Miley’s dance move in the music video appeared to fans to be an egg hunt reminiscent of the couple’s previous red carpet moment.

The song “When I Was Your Man” by Bruno Mars, which Liam Hemsworth is said to have dedicated to Miley Cyrus, also surfaced to elicit a reaction from Miley.

“I can buy myself flowers, and I can hold my own hand. Talkin’ to myself for hours, say things you don’t understand. I can take myself dancing, yeah I can love me better than you can,” the song includes.

Since then, the song has received 13 million views on YouTube and has become a trending topic on Twitter and TikTok.

Social media also exploded after Colombian singer Shakira released her recent collaboration with Argentinian producer and DJ Bizzarap, “Out of Your League,” which received a staggering 89 million YouTube views.

The song has become the most viewed Latin American song in YouTube history.

It caused a stir as fans observed the song’s lyrics as a swipe at Shakira’s ex-husband, football superstar Gerard Piqué, and his new flame, Clara Chía.

“I wish you well with my supposed replacement. You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo, you traded a Rolex for a Casio,” the song goes.

“Sorry, I already caught another plane. I’m not coming back here, I don’t want another disappointment. You go around saying you’re a champion. When I needed you, you gave your worst version,” she added.

Netizens celebrate both songs’ underlying theme of women’s empowerment as a step out of their toxic relationships on their own terms.

“The ultimate anthem for everyone who went through a shitty relationship and then started prioritizing self-love and self-worth. Thanks, Miley!” a netizen commented.

“Very Good.. many women identifies with the song because it is not only about relationships but fighting gender abuse in so many levels. Shakira you are spectacular,” another said.

