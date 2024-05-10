Philippine Drug Enforement Agency (PDEA) agents arrested a suspected illegal drug dealer in a buy-bust operation Thursday in Barangay Inagawan, Puerto Princesa City.

The suspect, identified as Honesto Reyes, 64, was nabbed at his own residence by the PDEA operatives following a 2-month surveillance operation.

He was caught in possession of drug paraphernalia, including 16 sachets of suspected shabu.

Reyes had previously served 14 years in a Catanduanes prison for robbery and was released in 1995.

He reportedly admitted to authorities that his drug use and selling activities were his only means of livelihood apart from farming to support his family.

Reyes will be facing charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.