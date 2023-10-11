From Ever Bilena’s K-Beauty matte lipstick collection release in August, to last month’s EB Plus Serum Tinted Lip Balm launch in collaboration with Korean idol, Park Chanyeol of EXO, Ever Bilena has been a trending topic both on social media and in mainstream news.

The brand is the talk of the town yet again with its newest product line, the Ever Bilena Plus Serum Tinted Lip Oil!

Ever Bilena merges lip care and lip makeup with this new innovative lip formula. Infused with Shea Butter, Argan Oil, Vitamin E, this lightweight lip oil works like a lip treatment but with a buildable pop of color!

Here’s what to love about Ever Bilena’s new Serum Tinted Lip Oils:

Ever Bilena’s Serum Tinted Lip Oils come in 4 wearable shades!

Namely Glass Slippers, Rock N’ Red, Burnt Caramel, and Toast of New York! The last shade is inspired by the brand’s iconic best-selling EB Matte Lipstick variant of the same name.

Glass Slippers is a color-adapting lip oil formula that turns into a unique pantone of pink that is distinctive to the warmth of your skin!

Rock N’ Red looks intimidating because of the bright red color of the packaging, but once applied on the lips, you’ll surely fall in love with its buildable red tint on the lips. Depending on how much you layer, it can look like a sheer tint or pigmented stain!

Burnt Caramel is already on track to becoming a cult-fave! Even before Ever Bilena launched the lip oils, this shade started trending on Tiktok for its beautiful cool-toned mauve and brick color. MLBB, anyone?

Finally, Toast of New York, Ever Bilena’s best-selling matte lipstick shade now in lip oil format! The formula is so high-pigment; it can serve as a liquid lipstick with high-shine finish too!

It’s only Php 225!

On brand with Ever Bilena’s tagline #ForEveryBeauty, Ever Bilena makes world-class products accessible not just in terms of distribution but with their price points as well! No need to choose between quality and affordability, at Ever Bilena, they give you the best of both worlds!

And can we say, the packaging aesthetic is so chic and modern, too!

It’s instant lip filler in a bottle!

Definitely the lip treatment of your dreams! Achieve full-looking lips without lip liners or lip fillers! It applies as a thin film but provides a glossy shine finish that makes lips look super plump and luscious! The lips will stay highly moisturized even after hours have passed. Once the shine has faded, the lip oil still keeps the lips hydrated and leaves a fresh natural stain!

It’s boosted with loads of skin-loving plant extracts for perfectly nourished, young-looking, and hydrated lips!

Here’s a fun fact, aside from a powerhouse of moisturizing ingredients like Shea Butter, Vitamin E, and Argan Oil, the EB Plus Serum Tinted Lip Oil is also enriched with Peony Extract, Ginseng Root Extract, Reishi Mushroom Extract, and Snow Lotus Extract! These potent antioxidants help soften lips and diminish signs of aging lip lines!

It can be used on its own or as a lip topper!

Use it on its own for a healthy serum-infused lip oil stain, or top it over your favorite matte lipsticks for extra nourishment and a plumped lip effect! This multi-use lip care and lip makeup hybrid lip oil will surely be a staple in your beauty kits!

It’s vegan and cruelty-free, and is certified clean beauty!

As with all Ever Bilena products, the EB Plus Serum Tinted Lip Oils are also vegan and cruelty-free! It also uses only safe, non-toxic ingredients for its formula! We stan a responsible beauty brand!

Ever Bilena Plus Serum Tinted Lip Oils are now available in all Watsons, SM Beauty Department Stores, Robinsons Department Stores, Landmark, W Department Stores, Ever Department Stores nationwide, and all leading regional department stores like LCC, Gaisano group, KCC, NCCC, etc! You may also shop it online at Ever Bilena’s official Shopee, Lazada, and Tiktok stores!

Follow Ever Bilena’s social media handles for more updates: Tiktok and Instagram @everbilenaofficial, Facebook at facebook.com/everbilenacosmetics