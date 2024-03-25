Local authorities apprehended “Aina Aleyah,” one of the most wanted individuals in Puerto Princesa City, in Purok Mountain View, Barangay Sta. Monica, on March 23.

Elements of Puerto Princesa City Police Station 1 worked with the Mobile Patrol Unit (MPU), PPCPO Tracker Team, CIDG Palawan PFU, and 401st B MC RMFB to make the arrest.

A warrant from Puerto Princesa City’s Municipal Trial Court, Branch 2, led to Aina’s arrest.

She is facing charges for violations of Batas Pambansa Bilang 22, with four counts, and Estafa through Falsification of Public Document, with recommended bail amounts of ₱6,000 and ₱36,000, respectively.

The apprehended individual is currently in police custody and will be turned over to the issuing court.