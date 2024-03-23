A two-day community consultation was held on March 15 to 16 to tackle the proposed establishment of a 217-hectare mangrove area as a critical habitat in Sitio Barangkas, Barangay Sarong in Bataraza, Palawan

The event was spearheaded by Graymont Philippines Inc. (GPI), in collaboration with the local government of Bataraza, Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS), and Puerto Princesa City Environment and Natural Resources Office (ENRO).

Representatives from PCSDS-ECAN Zoning, Monitoring, and Evaluation Division (EZMED) and District Management Division (DMD) South participated throughout the consultation, emphasizing the importance of environmental stewardship and sustainable development.

The first day targeted local government unit officials and relevant government agencies, while the second day extended the dialogue to include the local community.

Key topics covered during the consultation included the objectives of the activity, GPI’s company profile, PCSDS Resolution No. 13-481, guidelines on critical habitat establishment, experiences from Cleopatra’s Needle Critical Habitat (CNCH), and the findings of fauna assessments in the proposed area.

Stakeholders also engaged in an open forum, expressing opinions, providing suggestions, and raising critical issues such as permitted activities within the critical habitat, monitoring and enforcement mechanisms, and the importance of prioritizing local community involvement in conservation projects.

The consultation culminated with a majority of stakeholders expressing support for the proposed Critical Habitat establishment. However, Indigenous Peoples (IP) chieftains stressed the necessity of consulting with the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) before finalizing their stance, highlighting the significance of respecting indigenous rights and perspectives in environmental initiatives.