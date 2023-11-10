The Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPO), in collaboration with the Sofronio Española Municipal Police Station (MPS), apprehended a most wanted individual at the municipal level on Wednesday, November 8.

Alias “Amad”, a 25-year-old married resident of Brgy. Punang, faced charges of attempted murder with the use of an illegally possessed firearm.

The arrest was carried out based on a warrant issued by Branch 165 Judge Ramon Chito R. Mendoza of Brooke’s Point, Palawan.

The arrested individual is currently in the custody of Sofronio Española MPS for proper disposition.