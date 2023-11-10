The Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPO), in collaboration with the Sofronio Española Municipal Police Station (MPS), apprehended a most wanted individual at the municipal level on Wednesday, November 8.

Alias “Amad”, a 25-year-old married resident of Brgy. Punang, faced charges of attempted murder with the use of an illegally possessed firearm.

The arrest was carried out based on a warrant issued by Branch 165 Judge Ramon Chito R. Mendoza of Brooke’s Point, Palawan.

The arrested individual is currently in the custody of Sofronio Española MPS for proper disposition.

Previous articleIronman 70.3 Puerto Princesa brings biking closer to city residents
Next articleInvitation to Bid for the Microgrid Systems Provider (MGSP)
Arphil Ballarta
covers the police beat and other law enforcement agencies in the province. Her interest includes traveling and photography.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR