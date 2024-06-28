Edgar Dumagsa, the inmate who escaped from Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm on June 26, has been apprehended and is now back in custody.

Dumagsa, 46, was discovered to have escaped at around 2 p.m. while an accounting of PDLs was being conducted at Iwahig.

Correction Officer 1 Ma. Eden Larawan, the public affairs officer of the penal colony, said Dumagsa was apprehended at around 3 p.m. on June 27, within the jurisdiction of the prison.

She stated that Superintendent Gary Garcia had instructed all personnel to carry out an exhaustive search for Dumagsa within the prison farm upon discovering that he had been sighted in Balsahan.

“Nahuli siya through intensified manhunt operation na ikinasa ng Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm (IPPF),” Larawan said on Thursday in a Messenger message to members of the local media.

“Kagabi (June 26) meron din nakakita sa kanya na kasamahan natin sa bandang Balsahan pero nakatakbo yung person deprived of liberty (PDL) sa kasagsagan ng malakas na ulan. Kaya kaninang umaga (June 27) ay pinalibutan na ng mga personnel ng IPPF ang area na yun,” she added.

The IPPF once again called on the public to immediately report any sightings of Dumagsa either to them or to the nearest police station on the day of his escape.

He was imprisoned for rape and sentenced to reclusion perpetua.

Dumagsa’s escape is the second occurrence of its kind this year, following the escape of another prisoner, Jaime Calicdan, 64, on June 14. IPPF documents stated that Calicdan was convicted on October 7, 2005, and received a term of reclusion perpetua for murder.

Calicdan was apprehended by Iwahig personnel on June 15 in El Nido town in northern Palawan.