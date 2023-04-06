Erika Tulfo, the daughter of broadcaster Erwin Tulfo, is making the rounds on social media with her coverage of the historical arraignment of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

The 19-year-old Tulfo, a journalism and history sophomore at Fordham University, applied to major TV networks for coverage by sending demo reels.

“She sent in her demo reel Monday afternoon, found she got in that night. Tuesday she was covering it already,” said Erika’s grandmother May Padilla.

Padilla also said Erika’s mom, Karen Padilla, serves as her cameraman on the field.

Both Erwin Tulfo and Karen Padilla have worked with various news organizations in the Philippines.

