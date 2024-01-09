Some 177 police officers have been charged with drug-related offenses including planting of evidence, unlawful arrest, and excessive violence in Metro Manila alone following a more intensified anti-illegal drugs campaign focusing on law enforcers.

“Alam naman natin na kung minsan nadadala ang ating mga opisyal at siyempre hindi natin maaaring pabayaan ‘yan, ” President Ferdinand R. Marcos said during Monday’s briefing with reporters.

“We are now pursuing 151,818 court cases by the DOJ (Department of Justice) in 2022 to 2023, with 121,582 naikulong na, itong mga violators tungkol dito sa mga drug trade,” Marcos said.

Marcos said the government data were not just good numbers but real improvement in the continuing fight against the proliferation of illicit narcotics.

“Para sa amin hindi lang ‘to sa mga magagandang numero kung hindi ay talagang magiging improvement. Pinaganda talaga natin ang komunidad natin, pinapaganda talaga natin ang buhay ng ating mga kababayan, at iniiwas natin ang mga kabataan natin diyan sa pagpasok sa lifestyle ng drug-taking,” Marcos said.

The Marcos administration reported to have confiscated around PhP10.41 billion worth of illegal drugs from January to December 2023 and cleared more than 27,000 barangays of narcotics under President’s new approach to address the drug menace.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) said that aside from confiscating large volume of illegal drugs, it arrested 56,495 suspects after conducting more than 44,000 anti-illegal drug operations.