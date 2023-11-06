Fresh from his triumph in the grueling Ironman 70.3 Subic Bay event, 49-year-old Dutch triathlon sensation Eric van der Linden is back for another challenge. This time, it’s the Ironman 70.3 Puerto Princesa, a half-distance race that promises to test his mettle, scheduled for November 12.

Van der Linden, hailing from Schagen, North Holland, competed in the inaugural Ironman 70.3 Puerto Princesa last year, where he placed sixth.

Although he dominated the swim leg early on, he lost momentum during the bike and run stages, which allowed Filipino triathlete John Alcala to claim victory and become the first Ironman 70.3 Puerto Princesa champion.

Van der Linden’s recent victory in Subic, where he battled through rough waters and adverse weather conditions, has bolstered his confidence, and he is now gearing up for the Puerto Princesa leg of the triathlon race.

The Ironman 70.3 Puerto Princesa will feature a diverse roster of triathletes from 38 different countries. They will be putting their power, speed, and stamina to the test in a 1.9km swim, 90km bike, and 21.1km run distance competition. The race is making a return to the “city in the forest” after successfully hosting the premier endurance race last year.

Adding to the excitement, this year’s Ironman 70.3 Puerto Princesa also serves as the first-time host to the Asia TriClub and Relay Championship. Teams like Tri SND Barracuda, Fit PH, Baguio Benguet Triathlon, Gas Coaching, Las Vegas Tri Club, Heroes Hotel Adventure, Army Navy Southtri, Loolaba Tri Club, Les Sables Vendee, La Rochelle Tri, and KOA Sports are all gearing up to compete for a top purse of P500,000 provided by the city government of Puerto Princesa.

Japan has the highest number of entries among the foreign teams, with 21 participants. Great Britain and Singapore follow closely, with 15 triathletes each. The United States, China, and France are well-represented, with 12, 12, and 11 athletes, respectively.

Some of the notable foreign triathletes in the competition include Emmanuel Bordeau, Paul-Henri Guyon, and Frederic LeBlanc from France; Singapore’s Chun Ann Neo; Kento Niimi from Japan; Americans Colton Morgan and Jason McKinney; Swiss athlete Valery Franscella; and the young talents Long Kit Chiu and Ka Nok Cheng from Hong Kong.