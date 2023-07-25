The electronics and printing company Epson reaffirmed its commitment to the mangrove rehabilitation project in Palawan, highlighting its dedication to environmental sustainability during its annual media event, Fusion 2023, held in El Nido.

Amidst celebrating an impressive 8% year-over-year growth for 2022 and maintaining market leadership in various product categories, Epson Philippines President Masako Kusama took the stage to highlight the company’s crucial role in preserving Palawan’s vital mangrove ecosystem.

Kusama underlined that Epson Philippines’ green activities over the last year, such as the mangrove restoration project in Bataraza, Southern Palawan, in partnership with WWF-Philippines, demonstrate the company’s dedication to environmental protection.

Through this endeavor, the company stands alongside WWF-Philippines to safeguard Palawan’s natural heritage and contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly “Life Below Water” and “Partnership for the Goals.”

Epson Philippines also highlighted their commitment to prioritizing sustainability and driving a circular economy.

“Our silver anniversary will be marked with projects that include meaningful partnerships with private organizations and government agencies, and more CSR and environmental initiatives within our communities. Epson Philippines, together with our partners, is on a journey towards our goal of a circular economy,” Kusama said.

While introducing their latest product offerings for 2023, the company also emphasized how each innovation is designed with the environment in mind, aiming for optimal performance while minimizing the ecological impact.