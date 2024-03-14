The Palawan Electric Cooperative’s implementation of the second emergency power supply agreement (EPSA 2) with DMCI Power Corporation has led to only a “marginal” uptick of ₱0.6205 in the March 2024 Power Rate for areas connected to the main grid compared to February 2024’s rates.

In its recent release of power rates for the current month, it is stated that the rates for residential are at ₱15.57/kWh, industrial at ₱14.43/kWh, commercial at ₱14.46/kWh, public building facilities at ₱14.55/kWh, and streetlights at ₱14.25/kWh.

However, the Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO) said that this increment is less than their earlier expectations, as they had projected a possible surge to ₱18.00/kWh.

PALECO said this can be attributed to the partial utilization of DMCI’s capacity (EPSA 2) in recent months, owing to decreased electricity demand.

This emphasizes the importance for members, consumers, and owners to conserve electricity usage to maintain lower power rates in the months ahead.

“Ito ay dahil hindi pa lahat nagamit o fully utilized ang capacity mula sa DMCI (EPSA 2) sa nagdaang buwan dahil sa mababang demand sa kuryente. Ibig sabihin, upang manatiling mababa ang ating power rate sa mga susunod na buwan, mainam na magtipid ang lahat sa paggamit ng kuryente,” PALECO stated.

PALECO said electricity bills will remain high until the Department of Energy (DOE) issues directives to reinstate subsidies in accordance with Republic Act 9136, or the Electric Power Industry Reform Act.

Meanwhile, PALECO is actively coordinating with the National Electrification Administration (NEA) to expedite the competitive selection process (CSP) for a new power supply agreement (PSA), which would once again qualify for subsidies and consequently lower electricity charges.

“Puspusan ang pakikipag-ugnayan ng PALECO sa National Electrification Administration na mapabilis ang pagsasagawa ng CSP upang magkaroon ng bagong PSA na muling makakakuha ng subsidiya at magpapababa sa singilin sa kuryente,” the cooperative said.

The increase in electricity rates does not impact areas without grid connections, including the island municipalities of Araceli, Balabac, Cagayancillo, Cuyo, Magsaysay, and Agutaya, as well as the municipalities of Rizal, San Vicente, and El Nido.