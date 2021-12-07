The Environmental Legal Assistance Center (ELAC), a non-government organization based in Puerto Princesa City, is endorsing Vice President Leni Robredo in the coming presidential election, citing her “integrity, competence, and track record.”

ELAC executive director Gerthie Anda said Tuesday that Robredo was a member of the public interest law group Sentro ng Alternatibong Lingap Panligal (SALIGAN) that championed fisherfolk alongside ELAC.

“My colleagues [in ELAC] are standing for 1-SAMBAYAN candidates, Leni Robredo and Kiko Pangilinan. She used to be a member of public interest law group which is SALIGAN, an alternative law network that provided assistance to fisherfolk,” Anda said.

Atty. Anda, speaking for ELAC and the Save Palawan Movement (SPM), is also endorsing the reelection bid of Senator Risa Hontiveros, pointing out that she was the “lone ranger” to oppose the law dividing Palawan in 2018.

“We also are pushing for Risa Hontiveros because Risa is a One Palawan champion. She was the lone ranger to oppose the law dividing Palawan in 2018. Risa will always have a special place in our hearts,” Anda said.

ELAC is also endorsing the candidacy of lawyer Chel Diokno, a human rights advocate.

“Chel Diokno was a fellow counsel in two supreme court cases. I have seen his human rights track record,” Anda added.