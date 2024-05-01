The interior department and the national environmental advocacy group Tanggol Kalikasan will spearhead a provincial caravan in Puerto Princesa on Thursday, May 2, to push for conservation efforts in the West Philippine Sea.

Dubbed “Bayanihang Adhikain, Bayaning Aksiyon para sa Kanlurang Dagat ng Pilipinas” the caravan will kick off at the Western Philippines University (WPU) with the participation of Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin Abalos.

The caravan is a follow up event of a national summit on the West Philippine Sea (WPS) held in August last year in Pasay City, where national stakeholders formulated an action plan to conserve the WPS.

The plan aims to achieve food security and equitable economic growth in the country. The group had organized the national caravan as a means to disseminate the issue to a wider audience.

The provincial caravan will be attended by DENR, DA-BFAR, PCG, PNP-MG, DND, NEDA, DOE, CDA, DOJ, environmental groups and various local government units.

Discussions during the event are expected to focus on strengthening local leadership and governance, and promoting the importance and value of the West Philippine Sea.

“The primary objective of the Provincial Caravan is to popularize, validate, enhance, implement, and institutionalize the provincial action plans,” the group stated in its concept note for the event.