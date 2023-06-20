Groups opposing the construction of the 25-megawatt coal-fired power plant of DMCI in Barangay Bato-bato, Narra, have once again aired their call for the halt of its looming start of operation on Saturday.

Arnel Relox of the Narra Movement for People and Environment said they are once again raising concerns against the coal plant, citing several violations by the company.

Relox said they are making the move, which is made more meaningful as the province of Palawan celebrates the 31st anniversary of the enactment of the Strategic Environmental Plan for Palawan (SEP law) or Republic Act 7611.

He said they remain firm in their belief that the power plant is detrimental to the environment, as well as to the residents of the barangay and their livelihood.

He said they are likewise questioning the granting of an Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC) to the power plant despite not going through the proper process.

“Bilang pag-celebrate ng SEP, nakikiusap kami sa PCSD (Palawan Council for Sustainable Development)na sana ay tulungan kami dito sa Narra na usisain yung tinatawag na ECC ng DMCI kasi kinukuha nila ang pagkakataon na magbukas sa June 24,” Relox said during a press conference on Monday, June 19.

“Gusto namin na tulungan kami ng PCSD na i-review ang kanilang ECC lalo na na ito ay may mga involved na usapin na hindi pa nasasagot, katulad ng coal ash detailed management plan, plan to capture or sequester carbon dioxide, cost benefit analysys, yung health impact analysis, at yung paggamit ng tinatawag na high quality coal na hanggang ngayon ay wala pa silang binibigay na compliance dito sa hinihingi namin na request, he added stating further that they are also citing the same reasons for the company not to be granted a mayor’s permit to operate.

Silvestra Dalison, a woman-IP leader of Narra, meanwhile, said they are calling for a review and ultimate revocation of the ECC, saying the company has been violating laws from the start.

“May mga violation na silang ginawa bago pa nila ico-comply yung requirements. Kumbaga doon pa lang ay may mga pagkakamali na, how much more kung itutuloy pa. kaya tama lang na balikan yung ECC,” Dalison explained.

“Ang pagpapatayo ng coal plant ay hindi dumaan sa tamang proseso, hindi sila dumaan sa FPIC (Free Prior and Informed Concent) [mula sa mga katutubo],” she added.

Merly Lagan, another environmental leader-advocate from Narra, said they are also maintaining their stand that coal, per se, is dirty from the start.

“It does not matter whether it is classified first class, second class, third class. Kung ikaw ay isang pinunu ng isang bayan at inilapit sa iyo ang pagpapatayo ng coal sa bayan mo, kung naiintindhian mo na ito ay magdudulot ng dumi, bilang pinunu tatanggapin mo ba?” she said.

She also said developed countries have long stopped the operation of their coal plants, stating that their adverse effects are far greater compared to their benefits.

“Ngayon, sa mahabang panahon, ang mga naunang bansa na gumamit ng coal, matapos nilang mapakinabangan, hindi ko sasabihing napakinabangan dahil napakinabangan ang coal. Ngunit, ang idinulot na tulong ay sobra-sobra ang damage na naidulot pagkatapos,” Lagan said.

“Gusto kong iparinig sa mga mamamayan ng Narra, kung sila ayaw na sa coal, tayo tatanggapin ba natin?” she added.