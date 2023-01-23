The city government of Puerto Princesa is looking to lure more investors to the city as it plans to declare three major areas in the city either as a tourism estate or a special economic zone.

Referring to the environmental estate in Barangay Sta. Lucia, Quito area and the city’s fish port, Mayor Lucilo R. Bayron said he has tasked the City Legal Office (CLO) and the City Planning and Development Office (CPDO) to study the best options.

“Binigyan ko na ng assignment yung legal at planning na mag-evaluate kung ano ang magandang plano para mai-declare na tourism estate yung ating environmental estate, yung Quito area at yung fish port, o i-declare na special economic zone,” Bayron said during Monday’s flag raising ceremony.

He further said once a recommendation is reached, the CLO and CPDO will next lay down steps to take and documents needed to be prepared for the declaration.

Bayron also said he met with Philippine Economic Zone Authority acting director Tereso Panga who he said was excited to help the city.

“Kasi kung magiging tourism estate or special economic zone, yung mga businesses na magtatayo doon sa environmental estate, pwedeng mag-import ng kailangan nila na walang tax. And mayroong tax holiday in the next six or five years,” he explained.

Last year, the city government also announced that several Korean and Japanese investors have expressed interest in establishing business at the 1,072-hectare environmental estate.

In a business briefing held in Konrad Manila in October last year, Bayron also laid down plans to attract more investors with an ambition of making the city the convention capital of Philippines.

