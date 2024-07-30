Dr. Edward “Bongbong” M. Moises has been inaugurated as the 48th president of the Rotary Club of Narra for the Rotary Year 2024-2025.

Known for his extensive background in management and the academe, Dr. Moises is also an entrepreneur and a licensed contractor, currently presiding as president and chairman of Cutting Edge Builders and Trading, Inc.

An alumnus of De La Salle-College of St. Benilde, where he formerly served as the dean of the School of Management and Information Technology, he boasts a notable academic career, including a faculty position at La Salle Institute of Management in Myanmar.

He also imparts knowledge as a part-time professional faculty at Palawan State University.

Born in Infanta, Quezon province to Engr. Eusebio A. Moises and education advocate Mila M. Moises, he is committed to societal betterment. His advocacy efforts focus on education, maternal and child care, combating drug abuse, and environmental preservation.

Since joining the Rotary Club of Narra in 2021, Dr. Moises has engaged in and led various community service initiatives. His contributions include spearheading environmental projects such as tree planting and river cleanups, as well as infrastructural improvements for local schools. These projects include the construction of wash facilities and the installation of road safety features.

As he steps into his new role under the guidance of Precious Irresistible District Governor Prescy Yulo, Dr. Moises is motivated by a commitment to serve “the least, the last, and the lost,” focusing on making significant impacts through consistent, extraordinary acts of service.

His presidency promises to uphold the Rotary’s legacy of community engagement and transformative leadership.