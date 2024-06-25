The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) has issued a reminder to the public to thoroughly check the condition of their gadgets before plugging them into airport outlets.

This precaution comes in light of a recent incident where a passenger’s charger caught fire at Dumaguete Airport on the evening of June 23.

“CAAP strongly encourages the public to be vigilant with their electronic gadgets at airports, ensuring they are properly inspected and in good condition to prevent any potential incidents,” CAAP said in a statement following the incident.

While being charged at an outlet in the departure area, a laptop started to smoke around 8:23 p.m., according to the airport authority’s Area Center 7.

Security from CAAP came right away and put out the fire with a fire extinguisher, declaring fire out at 8:25 p.m.

At around 8:27 p.m., though, almost 160 people had to be moved briefly to the ramp area because of the strong smell of smoke. They were told to go back to the area where people get ready to leave at 8:40 p.m.