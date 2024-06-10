Incoming first year college students trying to enroll at Palawan State University (Palawan SU) and Western Philippines University (WPU) are scrambling for the limited slots offered by both state universities, a direct result of the budget cuts from the 2024 National Expenditure Program.

Both Palawan SU and WPU are the only higher education institutions (HEIs) in Palawan that offer free tuition for their courses, as per Republic Act No. 10931, or the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act of 2017.

WPU announced a total of 6,400 slots across all their campuses during the provincial council’s regular session on June 4. Palawan SU’s representatives disclosed that they are accepting only 2,000 freshmen in addition to the initial 5,000 admission slots across all campuses.

This decision followed an initial backlash from Palaweño students who recently graduated from high school, 15,000 of whom had taken the entrance exam for Palawan SU.

Palawan News interviewed some of these disgruntled students who were processing their enrollment after Palawan SU’s announcement of new enrollees and during WPU’s second batch of entrance examinations this June.

Lairiz Rombawa, a graduate of the Accountancy, Business, and Management strand from Sta. Monica High School, will be one of the accepted Palawan SU freshmen this August, having passed the entrance exam for Management Accounting.

Lairiz initially thought she wouldn’t get in, as she and her fellow entrants only became aware of the limited slots when the exam proctor announced it right as they were about to take the tests.

“Ang kukunin lang daw nila is 1,500 lang, lahat-lahat na daw iyon. Nagsabi sila before kami mag-take ng exam. (…) Madami akong mga friends na matataas ang score pero di lang abot sa slot nila,” Lairiz said.

(They said they’d only accept 1,500 students in total. They told us before we took the exam. (…) Many of my friends scored high but didn’t make it to their slots.)

She said she was relieved upon seeing her name on the Palawan SU admissions post, but this was replaced by disappointment upon finding out that less than 50% of her classmates who took the same exam did not make it onto the waitlist.

In previous years, in-demand courses for programs such as BS Accountancy or BS Secondary Education, with a major in English required an additional interview or examination given by the college department itself. These “quota courses” were called such due to the sheer number of students applying for the said program, and the exams ensured quality among the learners they admitted.

However, these additional exams have become superfluous. Palawan SU’s budget as per the NEP had a 3.2% decrease, as their budget of ₱926,274,000 in 2023 was lowered to ₱897,126,000 in 2024, forcing the university to tighten its belt by limiting admissions.

Provincial board member Ryan Maminta noted that the move was unbecoming of the state university.

“Kasi si regional director [ng Commission on Higher Education], parang nagulat doon sa sitwasyon (…) na yung estudyante na 33,000 na nasa sistema ng Palawan SU, pero yung kanilang carrying capacity ay nasa 25,000 lang. At kailangang abutin yung 25k carrying capacity ngayong taon at sa susunod na taon. Saan mo dadalhin yung walong libo, plus yung ngayon? Nasa mahigit 15,000 ang ma-accommodate mo,” Maminta said.

(The regional director of the Commission on Higher Education seemed surprised by the situation where there are 33,000 students in the Palawan SU system, but their carrying capacity is only 25,000. They need to reach the 25,000 carrying capacity this year and in the following year. Where will the additional eight thousand, plus those currently enrolled, be accommodated? You can only accommodate more than 15,000.)

The provincial board urged Palawan SU to explore ways to admit more Palaweño students despite the limited budget.

University Vice Presidents Venzon Limpiada and Dr. Maila Lucero said that they are doing this and conducting surveys to determine the best course of action to address the budget setback.

Lairiz recalled receiving one of these surveys. “Pag naka-take na ng exam, which is nag-e-email ang [Palawan SU] kung kaya mo daw magbayad ng tuition fee sa course na gusto mong kunin if ‘di ka aabot sa total quota nila. (…) Per course, or program, may nakalagay doon na total na babayaran mo kung how much yung aabutin.”

(Once you’ve taken the exam, Palawan SU sends an email asking if you can afford to pay the tuition fee for the course you want to take if you don’t make it into their total quota. (…) For each course or program, they specify the total amount you need to pay based on how much you can afford.)

However, Lairiz noted that some of her friends had to give up their dreams of a specific accounting course offered by the College of Business and Accountancy in Palawan SU. She said that most of them had enrolled in Business Administration, one of the few ABM-related courses available in WPU’s Puerto Princesa City campus.

Although WPU had to increase their carrying capacity by 29%, their university could afford to extend a wider range of admissions for their students. The NEP 2023 budget was listed at ₱490,968,000, and was raised to ₱504,848,000 in 2024.

It should be noted that while both universities are the only state universities in Palawan, both received differing types of scholars. WPU’s courses focused heavily on their agriculture and aquaculture programs, which in turn required a different use of the budget.

WPU has seven campuses around Palawan, including the main campus in Aborlan. Dr. Amabel Liao, the newly-invested university president, noted that these campuses will soon focus on a specific offered program depending on their campus’ location and course offerings.

Student D from San Vicente, who requested not to be named, was one of those who chose to enroll in the Marine Biology course offered at WPU’s College of Fisheries.

D was torn between this course and entrepreneurship, which, along with education, were the remaining courses with available slots at the Puerto Princesa City campus when she inquired on June 7. D professed that she simply wanted any degree except education, as she lacked passion for teaching.

She was advised by her older sister, who majored in education at Palawan SU, to enroll in WPU instead, as her sister’s experiences with the enrolment process at the former before, during, and after the pandemic left her disillusioned.

Despite the differences, the sisters chose to attend state universities that offered both free tuition and quality education. Palawan SU’s College of Teacher Education and WPU’s College of Fisheries are the only colleges in the Mimaropa region marked with a CHED-official Center of Excellence, a distinction given to a HEI department that demonstrated excellent performance in the areas of instruction, research, and publication.

Student D’s dilemma was one of the outcomes that Maminta expected, following both universities’ announcements of limited slots.

“Magkakagulo ang mga kabataan kung saan sila papasok. After ng July ng hindi sila na-accommodate, maraming masisirang pangarap. Maraming mawawalan ng pag-asa doon pa lang sa first step sa pagkuha ng college education. Yun ang equalizing factor ng mga tao,” he said, stressing the importance of a college degree to those impoverished and underprivileged Palaweños.

(The youth will be in turmoil about where to enroll. If they aren’t accommodated after July, many dreams will be shattered. Many will lose hope right at the first step of pursuing college education. That’s the equalizing factor for people.)

Maminta emphasized that the state universities have a duty to provide quality education no matter who enrolled, and regardless of the budget that they had.

Gatekeeping the key to success

There were others who placed blame on the individual rather than the institutional level.

Student C, another anonymous student from Puerto Princesa, also shared her personal experience with the enrollment officers at Palawan SU with Palawan News.

Student C, along with three other classmates, took the exam for the BS Tourism course at Palawan SU. Upon checking the list of passers in the school, Student C mentioned that the officer on duty made fun of the examinees who discovered they had low scores.

“Dinadown nila yung mga students, katulad sa amin, sinabihan nila na mababa score ko at sabi nila pagod lang daw yun kaya mababa. Kaya ayun nadismaya kami, ‘di na namin pinush. Okay naman yung [Palawan SU], siguro anuhin lang nila yung nagbabantay doon, i-motivate na lang yung mga students everytime na nakakatanggap ng mababang score. Ang pangit din kasi sa mga students na parang tinatawanan kasi masakit yun,” she added.

(They belittle the students, like us. They told me my score was low and said it was just fatigue causing it to be low. So, we got disheartened, we didn’t push through. (…) Palawan SU is okay. Maybe they just need to train those monitoring there, to motivate the students every time they receive a low score. It’s not good for the students to feel like they’re being laughed at because that’s hurtful.)

Student C mentioned that although it was a different course from what they intended to study, she and her friends chose to study Business Administration in WPU as well, as they felt pressured to enroll in the university quickly.

She noted that a majority of people in their batch were avoiding enrolling in a university that did not have free tuition, by any means possible.

However, not every incoming freshman had the same outlook. Roden Pedro, who hails from Rizal, Palawan, was one of five people from his friend group who passed the entrance exam for Political Science in Palawan State University.

Roden advocated for his fellow students to not limit themselves when choosing a university. On the advice of his seniors and family, he applied for all of the colleges he could, keeping an eye on if he would pass his first choice of university.

He had taken an entrance exam in WPU as well, but did not check to see whether he passed.

“Mas mabilis yung process ng PSU at hassle-free kasi nilalabas lang nila through online, ‘di na kailangan pumunta sa office nila. Whereas sa WPU, yung ibang courses nagpo-post naman sa Facebook pero yung ibang courses kagaya sa akin na Public Administration, walang page kaya di mo malalaman kung ikaw ay nakapasa,” he said.

(The process at PSU is faster and hassle-free because they release everything online; there’s no need to visit their office. At WPU, some courses are posted on Facebook, but for courses like mine, Public Administration, there’s no page, so you won’t know if you passed.)

Roden stressed that students should be prepared for anything, and that not passing their dream course does not mean the end of their career aspirations.

Does the alma mater matter?

According to the volume of research and innovation carried out by the SUCs in that year, the World University Rankings for Innovation (WURI) released their top 300 global list of “universities with real impact” on June 10.

The WURI list was one of the CHED-recognized ranking systems for HEIs international standards, and 2024 was higher than last year’s 44, as the Philippines registered 65 universities on the list.

However, those universities notably did not include the University of the Philippines, Ateneo de Manila University and De La Salle University Manila, unofficially considered as one of the “big 4” national universities, with a consistent presence on other CHED-approved rankings.

While Palawan SU and WPU have yet to make it onto the WURI list, both SUCs are recognized in a few international circles. Perhaps the new crop of incoming freshmen will provide them with more opportunities for global recognition, but only after they’ve officially enrolled and studied within their walls.



In May, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. affirmed his administration’s unwavering dedication to ensuring free tertiary education across public universities and colleges in the Philippines.



During the National Higher Education Day Summit, Marcos reaffirmed the government’s commitment to offering eligible students free tertiary education in public universities and colleges, in accordance with the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act.



”We have allocated close to 134 billion pesos for our state and local universities and colleges this year so that more students can receive free tertiary education and more families will be eased of the burden of having to pay for college,” he said.