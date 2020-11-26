Enriquez assumes as WESCOM commander

Rear Admiral Ramil Roberto Enriquez during his speech and introduction of the presiding officer and guest speaker, AFP Chief of Staff General Gilbert Gapay.

Enriquez officially took over the leadership of WESCOM on Tuesday afternoon following a simple change of command ceremony.

Philippine Navy (PN) Rear Adm. Ramil Roberto Enriquez has officially assumed as the commander of the Western Command (WESCOM), taking the place of Lt. Gen. Erickson Gloria who has been designated as the vice chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

Enriquez officially took over the leadership of WESCOM on Tuesday afternoon following a simple change of command ceremony.

The AFP’s deputy chief of staff for reservists and retirees affairs, Enriquez said during the change of command ceremony that his new assignment is full of challenges but assures effective leadership in the western frontier.

“Your WESCOM shall perform effectively, there will be a harmonious relationship with all stakeholders. This is the most exciting and challenging time. We renew our commitment to serve our country,” he said.

Meanwhile, Gloria said that his stint in Palawan was also marked by many challenges in ending the local armed conflict, maritime security, anti-illegal drug operations, human trafficking, and protection of the environment almost six months ago.

But the help from the local government units (LGUs), the unified command personnel, and other stakeholders made the WESCOM gain accomplishments in managing them.

“The accomplishments would not be possible without the support from local government units, unified command personnel, and other government agencies. I would like to extend my gratitude, I will surely miss the province of Palawan,” Gloria said.

WP Post Author Aira Genesa Magdayao is the chief of correspondents of Palawan News. She covers politics, government policies, tourism, health, and sports. Her interests are exploring different places and food. See author's posts