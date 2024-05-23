Engr. Aireen Laguisma has formally started her role as the provincial engineer of the Provincial Engineering Office (PEO) on May 8.

Following her presentation before the members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan on Tuesday, Vice Governor Leoncio Ola formally confirmed her designation.

Engr. Laguisma assumed the role of officer-in-charge of the PEO for a number of years prior to being officially appointed to the position.

Provincial Human Resource Management Officer Rolando Buñi personally introduced Engr. Laguisma to the members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan in an official capacity.