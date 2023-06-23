(Content Warning: Upsetting details in the following article. Reader discretion advised.)

An engineer from Montalban, Rizal, died Thursday afternoon in Barangay New Agutaya, San Vicente town, northern Palawan, after the topdown tricycle he was riding as a passenger collided with an oncoming bus.

The Palawan Provincial Police Office (PPO) said the topdown tricycle involved in the incident was being driven by a 16-year-old teenager Parañaque, Metro Manila, with 26-year-old Ryan Labo-Labo as the backrider.

Upon investigation, it was discovered that the topdown tricycle was on its way from Itabiak towards Brgy. Poblacion, San Vicente. As the driver approached the accident site, which was a curved section of the road, the tricycle crossed into the opposite lane and collided with an oncoming bus.

The bus was being driven by 40-year-old Mauro Conde from Roxas, Palawan. He was able to present a driver’s license, but the bus had a temporary license plate.

The collision caused injuries to the minor who was driving the topdown tricycle, as well as his passenger Labo-Labo. Both were taken to the district hospital by the rescue team from the San Vicente Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO).

The provincial police said despite efforts made by the attending physician, Labo-labo could not be revived and was pronounced deceased.

The San Vicente Municipal Police Station is currently conducting a follow up investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident.