Incumbent Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO) board chair Jeffrey Tan-Endriga has been disqualified to run for another term as a member of its Board of Directors by the coop’s internal screening committee.

A statement released by PALECO on Wednesday stated that Endriga was “disqualified” as the lone candidate from his district, but did not elaborate its decision.

“Pagkatapos ng masusing pagsusuri ng mga dokumentong isinumite ng lone candidate para sa District IX election, nagpalabas ng desisyon ang Screening Committee nitong araw ng Lunes ika-3 ng Oktubre, na ito ay disqualified para tumakbong miyembro ng PALECO Board of Directors.

The statement however added that Endriga may appeal his case before the National Electrification Administration (NEA) for a final decision.

About Post Author