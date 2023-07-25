The mandatory registration for Subscriber Identification Modules (SIMs) will conclude today, July 25.

As of July 19, a total of 104,076,843 registered SIMs has been recorded, according to the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) in an update it posted on Monday.

According to information provided by the DICT, Smart Communications Inc. is at the forefront of SIM registration efforts, with 49,201,007 registered SIMs, constituting 74.20% of the total subscribers.

Globe Telecom Inc. follows closely with 47,474,937 registered SIMs, accounting for 54.73% of the total subscribers. Meanwhile, DITO Telecommunity Corp. has 7,400,899 registered SIMs, representing 49.45% of the total subscribers. In total, there are 104,076,843 registered SIMs, comprising 61.94% of the overall 168,061,400 subscribers.

The DICT has been actively backing SIM Registration initiatives through diverse programs, such as organizing SIM registration caravans in different regions and facilitating SIM Registration via the eGovPH Super App.

DICT had previously announced that no further extensions would be granted beyond this date.

Originally, the mandatory SIM registration started on December 27, 2022, with an initial deadline of April 26. However, the government extended the registration period by 90 days.