End of July: The Best Days to Shop

Timing is essential, especially nowadays. Getting the best price on both necessities and splurges boils down to it.

By knowing when seasonal items are likely to go on sale and when major sales take place, you can buy everything you want but pay significantly less.

As more businesses are allowed to operate again, things we need and items we want become easier to catch a glimpse of. And you know what, they are probably on sale.

The great news is, they are.

SM City Puerto Princesa will hold its biggest sale at the end of July starting on July 30 until the 1st of August. Yes, it’s SM 3-Day Sale!

Aside from the arrival of new items from various stores due to the change of season, mallgoers can also expect up to a 70% discount on great finds, from essentials, home needs, and beauty products to apparel, shoes, and bags.

Extra 10% on ALL ITEMS is also available for SM Prestige Cardholders on July 30, Friday at The SM Store Puerto Princesa.

SM Advantage Cardholders may also get an added 10% discount on their purchases on July 31 and August 1 with a P3,000 minimum purchase requirement.

BDO Cardholders also get a 5% rebate on purchases made both straight payment and installment with minimum purchase spends depending on the debit or credit card used.

For more details, visit SM City Puerto Princesa on Facebook.