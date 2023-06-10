Filipinos have three key difficulties in acquiring access to dependable, inexpensive, and secure Internet: restrictive and archaic licensing processes, a lack of a framework for infrastructure sharing, and costly and time-consuming network rollout and Right of Way (RoW) approval.

Better Internet PH (BIP), a group of stakeholders dedicated to enhancing Internet connectivity in the country, emphasized that these challenges necessitate extensive reforms and policy interventions focused on streamlining licensing procedures, establishing mechanisms for infrastructure sharing, and implementing measures to reduce the cost and complexity of network deployment approval.

During the “Building Blocks: The U.S.-Philippine Partnership for a Prosperous and Cyber-secure Digital Economy” event on June 6 in Cebu, Mary Grace Mirandilla-Santos, an independent policy researcher and lead advocate for BIP, expressed to journalists that effectively tackling these challenges holds the key to fostering a more inclusive and interconnected digital ecosystem in the Philippines, ultimately benefiting all its residents.

However, prior to exploring potential solutions, it is crucial to examine the fundamental factors underlying the difficulties in accessing Internet services, particularly those living in remote villages in the provinces.

Santos said that based on the Department of Information and Communications Technology’s (DICT) 2019 National ICT Household Survey, around 30 million households in the country did not have Internet access. They remained offline as the COVID-19 pandemic approached due to the digital divide caused by the obstacles.

One of the sectors profoundly affected by the consequences of this digital divide, she said, was education. To assess the extent of the issue, the Department of Education (DepEd) conducted an evaluation of student Internet connectivity during the lockdown. The findings revealed a significant disparity, with 52 percent of public schools and a staggering 83 percent of their students unable to access the online resources necessary for remote learning.

Many of the over 42,000 barangays lacked access to basic internet infrastructure, with 70% lacking access to fiber optic cables, 60% lacking access to cellular towers, and 80% lacking access to free Wi-Fi.

Santos also highlighted a significant statistic in the context of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) – less than one percent of the 2,500+ barangays in the region have access to broadband services.

“There are several factors that affect access, but in the Philippines, the availability of broadband infrastructure is, actually, at the heart of the digital divide, or the difference between the haves and the have nots in terms of broadband access,” she said, and this is felt more at the community level.

Quality of Internet service

Santos said that when it comes to the quality of service, specifically in terms of download speed, gamers have reported that despite Ookla’s speed test showing 800 megabits per second (Mbps), they are still unable to play. This implies that having a high download speed does not guarantee a good connectivity experience.

“According to Ookla, in terms of speed, the Philippines was found to have, well—its mobile Internet is 37 percent slower than the ASEAN average. But in terms of fixed broadband, or wired broadband, our median speed is actually slightly faster than the average in the ASEAN region,” she said.

The average mobile median download speed in Mbps is 40.98 in ASEAN, while it is 25.63 in the Philippines. On the other hand, the average fixed median download speed in Mbps is 85.67 in ASEAN, whereas in the Philippines, it is slightly higher at 90.57.

Regarding affordability, Santos emphasized the significance of considering the portion of a household’s income dedicated to Internet subscription when analyzing the situation in the Philippines.

Citing the recently published 2023 World Data Lab findings on the Internet Poverty Index, she pointed out that among ASEAN countries, the Philippines ranks second with a mobile Internet poverty rate of 16.60 percent. The highest percentage of mobile Internet poverty is observed in Laos, standing at 20.80 percent.

“If this is any indication to you, Cambodia and Myanmar are doing much better in terms of affordability,” she said.

Santos also referenced data from Cable.co.uk, which indicated a consistent decline in the average monthly cost of fixed or wired broadband in the Philippines since 2020-2021. This information underlines the disparity between mobile and fixed broadband.

In addition, she mentioned the Affordability Drivers Index Score 2021, revealing that the Philippines has the second-lowest affordability score among ASEAN countries, just slightly better than Laos.

Challenges in better Internet access

She emphasized that various studies, including one conducted by the World Bank and BIP, have identified significant obstacles that prevent Filipinos from accessing an Internet connection that is accessible, reliable, affordable, and secure. One of the key issues identified is the restrictive and outdated licensing process for broadband networks.

The existing licensing framework implemented by the government imposes restrictions that confine the establishment and operation of broadband networks exclusively to telecommunications (telcos). As a result, Internet Service Providers (ISPs) are limited to the role of mere resellers.

Santos provided an explanation highlighting the nature of the Internet as a distributed and decentralized network. This unique architecture allows individuals to have Internet connections, even in small municipalities in Mindanao, even in the absence of a nationwide network. The connectivity is made possible by the concept that as long as one can connect to a single node, it can facilitate the connection to the broader Internet.

“But because the licensing is design to give a permit or license to big nationwide telcos, essentially telephone operators, then we have ISPs that are actually just resellers,” she stated.

Santos said that another challenge is that in the country, there is a lack of infrastructure sharing, resulting in telcos independently carrying out tasks such as road excavation, fiber laying, pole installation, and, until recently, tower ownership.

Infrastructure sharing encompasses the practice of jointly utilizing physical network components, such as towers, cables, or other facilities, among multiple operators. This collaborative approach allows these operators to provide their services using the shared infrastructure. Insufficient infrastructure sharing can result in redundant resources, elevated expenses, and inefficient use of infrastructure, ultimately leading to restricted access, elevated prices, and delayed service deployment.

Santos noted a positive development in this regard, stating that the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) has implemented a common tower policy. This policy allows multiple mobile network operators to share a single tower within a community, eliminating the need for each operator to construct their own towers.

However, the third challenge lies in the costly and time-consuming process of obtaining permits for network rollout.

“What does this mean? To connect to the Internet, physical facilities are required, and communities need to be interconnected. Each community has its own set of permits, requirements, and so on, and this applies not only at the local government level but also with national government agencies, which often impose unnecessary requirements,” she explained.

Fortunately, she said that the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) is actively working alongside the DICT, the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC), the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), and other relevant government entities to address this issue.

Curative laws needed

But she pointed out that more needs to be done in terms of government policies to ensure better Internet access for all. Republic Act 7925, also recognized as the Public Telecommunications Policy Act of 1995, had established legal and regulatory barriers that have hindered the advancement of the Internet and ICT industries in the Philippines.

This law aimed to liberalize the telecommunications sector, enabling the entry of new telephone operators such as Globe, Islacom, Piltel, and others into the market in the past. However, she explained that when it comes to the Internet in the present day, it has limitations on network development and expansion.

“Network operators are required by this law to secure a Congressional franchise and a certificate of public convenience and necessity. These requirements are basically for a telephone network, and usually, if you’re a telephone network, you have to deploy a network nationwide, which should not be the case for ISPs, or those who want to connect the communities,” she explained.

“It also promotes a restrictive environment so non-telco providers are not allowed to build their own Internet network even if the technology they’re using is not actually telephone-based,” she added.

Santos is making this statement because when the Internet was first introduced to the Philippines in 1994, it relied on dial-up connections using telephones. But over the years, numerous Internet technologies have emerged, including cable TV and satellite Internet options like Starlink.

Santos said there is a need for a “curative law” to address the barriers that hinder access to reliable, affordable, and secure Internet in the Philippines. Currently, there are three bills in Congress aimed at tackling these issues and finding suitable solutions, which need to be passed.

The first is the Open Access in Internet Services Act, which aims to establish a regulatory framework specifically tailored for Internet services. This act proposes two significant reforms: reducing barriers and facilitating the entry of Internet network operators, and streamlining registration and qualification processes for service providers, to be overseen by industry regulators.

She noted that if this law is enacted, it would set a global best practice, as “the Philippines is the only country in the world that still requires Congress to issue a franchise.”

“If I were an ISP in Zamboanga, I need to go to Congress and ask it to pass a law as the first step to licensing my ISP so that I will be a telco even if I don’t intend to offer telco services. Telco services is your voice calls, or mobile cellular SMS,” she stated.

Santos said that numerous community ISPs, such as cable TV operators, are operating in almost every municipality across the country and have the capacity to offer fiber broadband services. However, they are currently restricted from expanding their fiber broadband coverage beyond the areas covered by their service franchise.

Despite their desire to expand their network to encompass additional towns, she stated that they are unable to do so unless they apply for a Congressional franchise or seek provisional authority to operate, she added.

The passage of the bill is crucial, she said, as it will expedite and streamline broadband deployment by establishing a policy framework for infrastructure sharing. Moreover, it will institutionalize the reforms introduced by ARTA, DICT, and other agencies, ensuring a more efficient approval process.

“Again, it will simplify the licensing process. And, I think, it’s central to the ease of doing business,” she said.

She stated that the law was adopted by the House on third reading in December 2022, but it has never passed the Senate since 2016 despite overwhelming support from various government agencies, including the DICT, the business sector, and the civil society.

The second and third bills they’re hoping would be passed is the Rural Wired Internet Development Act, which aims to incentivize market players to expand wired Internet services in remote areas, and the Faster Internet Service Act, which seeks to mandate Internet service providers to expand coverage and meet a minimum connection speed requirement.

“As you already know, wired Internet like fiber broadband is the most reliable in terms of quality service, so we do want to promote the deployment or expansion of wired Internet. However, deploying wired or cable Internet can be more expensive and difficult in the rural areas,” she said.

The most significant aspect of the proposed Faster Internet Service Act, meanwhile, is that it will require service stability, which means that Internet consumers will get what they paid for.

Whatever the ISPs advertise should be what consumers should receive, or at least 80% of what they’re supposed to get.

Santos stated that the BIP supports three bills, with a particular emphasis on the Open Access Bill, as it encompasses all the essential reforms they believe will drive progress.

“Apart from lowering barriers to entry for those who want to build broadband networks, and we’d like to emphasize that this is specially for the communities. The small ISPs should be allowed to build networks and connect their communities,” she said, which is now being practiced in many countries around the world.

She stressed that the Open Access Bill includes a provision concerning the rights of Internet users, making it “very important.”

She expressed the BIP’s hope that President Bongbong Marcos Jr.’s vision of digitalization will soon become a reality in the country, enabling communities to be connected online.

“If we don’t change any of our laws right now, if we don’t introduce the Open Access Bill, we believe that it would be status quo. What we have now, what we’re experiencing now, what your communities are experiencing now, would be the same, unless there are ISPs that would grow big enough to want a franchise from Congress,” she said.

About Post Author