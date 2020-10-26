Emperador’s global presence continues to expand across North America, Europe and China

Fundador, Tres Cepas, and Emperador brands have been growing consistently, particularly in the United States, Canada, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Greater China. In Spain, brands owned and produced under Grupo Emperador España S.A. continue to dominate the brandy market with a 40 percent market share.

Emperador Inc., the world’s largest brandy company owning the iconic Emperador Brandy and Fundador Spanish Brandy de Jerez, continues its aggressive growth across North America and Europe during the first nine months of the year even as the global pandemic adversely hit most countries in these continents.

Fundador, Tres Cepas, and Emperador brands have been growing consistently, particularly in the United States, Canada, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Greater China. In Spain, brands owned and produced under Grupo Emperador España S.A. continue to dominate the brandy market with a 40 percent market share.

Fundador has been particularly showing spectacular performance even in North America. In the United States alone, Fundador achieved 23% growth during the first nine months of the year. In Canada, sales have also tripled during the first nine months as Fundador Light has been made available in Alberta, Canada as a new expression this year. The new Fundador Double Light was also rolled out across the US.

Meanwhile, in the United Kingdom, Fundador grew 185% during the first nine months, while in Italy, it recorded 15% growth during the same period. Emperador’s brandy performance, on the other hand, achieved an 8 percent growth in Mexico during this period.

“We are glad that the company was able to deliver solid performance in the first nine months of 2020 on the strength of its international business that we have developed in the past five years. The highest international growth comes from China, which is expected to more than double from last year, which will be driven by the premium single malt brands and brandy. We are confident that this will pave the way for further growth in the future for Emperador,” says Glenn Manlapaz, chief executive officer, Emperador International.

As international sales of its brandy and whisky products in various markets around the world, Emperador recorded 11% growth in its net income to P5.9-billion during the first nine months of the year while third-quarter earnings achieved 26% record growth to P2.5-billion as overseas demand for its products surged amid the global pandemic.

“The success of our international expansion boosted company earnings, bringing stability and growth at a time when the Philippines wrestles with the impact of the coronavirus. Emperador’s global business saw double-digit growth as it adapted well to new consumption trends,” says Winston Co, president, Emperador Inc.

Emperador Inc., which owns Emperador Distillers, Inc., Scotch whisky maker Whyte and Mackay Group, and Bodegas Fundador in Spain, has brandy and whisky brands that are available in more than 100 countries around the world.