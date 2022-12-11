The third season of the American-French romantic comedy Emily in Paris, which allows viewers to experience the city of glitz and glam on screen, will debut on Netflix on December 21 in time for the holidays.

The new season continues the story of aspiring marketing executive Emily Cooper, played by actress Lily Collins. Emily is at a pivotal crossroads in every aspect of her life one year after she left Chicago for Paris in pursuit of her dream job. This crossroads affects every part of her life.

While continuing to immerse herself in the adventures and unexpected turns that life in Paris offers, Emily will need to decide exactly where her loyalties lie — at work and in her love life — and what those decisions mean for her future.

Award-winning creator and showrunner Darren Star returns to helm the third season of the Emmy-nominated series.

Producer and star Collins also returns alongside returning series regulars Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Ashley Park, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, and Lucien Laviscount.

Emily in Paris, which will have 10 episodes, is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media.

