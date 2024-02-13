The Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center is collaborating with the Japanese government to conduct an in-depth investigation into hoax bomb threats targeting several government agencies in the Philippines.

These threats were reported mere hours after at least six government bodies and local units were alerted.

“Efforts are now on the way to request the Japanese government to investigate thoroughly and identify the sender,” the CICC said in a statement.

Among the entities that received bomb threats were the Department of Education (DepEd) division office in Bataan, the local government of Iba in Zambales province, and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) head office in Quezon City.

The CICC indicated that the emails containing the bomb threats appeared to originate from Japan.

Furthermore, the CICC noted that the sender used a locally registered domain name, which was also implicated in similar threats against multiple government agencies in Seoul, South Korea.

“There is no cause for alarm as this sender and email has been tagged as hoax,” the CICC said.

It added that similar bomb threats also hit several government agencies last year.

However, the CICC clarified that affected government agencies were advised to practice their respective emergency evacuation procedures as part of their preparedness efforts and emergency protocols.