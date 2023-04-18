A world-class integrative care facility will be established in Puerto Princesa City by a network of premier hospitals and medical institutions.

European Biological Medicine Inc. (EBMI), a subsidiary of the European Wellness Biomedical Group (EW Group), announced in a statement on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (SFIO) to establish the facility as part of the MORAYA project, an eight-hectare eco-luxury community development.

The facility will provide a luxurious and healthy environment that is thoughtfully designed to take care of its residents holistically, according to EBMI.

The memorandum of agreement was signed by Prof. Dato’ Sri Mike Chan, chairman of EW Group, and Jefferson D. Lacson, founder of SFIO. Through the partnership, both parties will construct and manage MORAYA’s Integrative and Holistic Medicine facility in the near future.

“MORAYA intends to establish itself as the leading developer of innovation-driven communities that introduce breakthrough technology for a healthier future. This project will provide a luxuriant and healthy environment designed to take holistic care of its residents,” said EBMI.

The facility will operate using the EW Biological Regenerative systems and protocols, as well as treatment solutions and products developed by EW Group. The partnership between EBMI and SFIO aims to create a popular destination that offers holistic treatment for anti-aging, age reversal, aesthetics, and whole-life disease and health management.

“As consumers become more attentive to their homes, neighborhoods, and surroundings, wellness-oriented real estate is becoming the new frontier,” added EBMI.

EW Group claims to be an award-winning European Group, best known for its groundbreaking innovations in organ-specific precursor (progenitor) stem cell treatments, biological and synthetic peptides, biological regenerative medicine, immunotherapies, and nutraceutical and cosmeceuticals.

Its multinational business divisions include research and developments, biomedical academies, hospital and wellness centers, and nutraceutical product distribution across 80 countries worldwide. It also owns and operates a growing network of internationally-accredited hospitals and medical centers specializing in Regenerative Bio-Medicine and luxury Wellness Centers globally. EW Group is headquartered in Germany and Malaysia (Asia Pacific) with research vested in Germany, Switzerland, Czech Republic, and the United Kingdom.

On the other hand, Starfleet is a global investment holding company focused on innovation by identifying disruptive collaborations both within and outside its three key industries.

With a strong presence across New Zealand, Australia, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, and the Philippines, Starfleet strategically invests in potential high-growth businesses, building synergies across its diverse portfolio to provide maximum shareholder value. Guided by tradition, driven by innovation, and enabled by collaboration – Starfleet is focusing its resources on a growth trajectory to build a global business ecosystem, as reflected by its diverse industry investments.

