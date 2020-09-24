Elementary school in Rizal town gets genset, school supplies

Community development organizer Bobit Alihan said that the effort extended by the mining company came from the Social Development and Management Program (SDMP) budget through the Access to Educational Interventions (AEI).

Sarimog Elementary School (SES) in Barangay Latud in Rizal municipality received some P55,000-worth of school supplies and a generator set from Rio Tuba Nickel Mining Corporation (RTNMC) to help students and educators cope with the modular method of learning.

Community development organizer Bobit Alihan said that the effort extended by the mining company came from the Social Development and Management Program (SDMP) budget through the Access to Educational Interventions (AEI).

“Gagamitin din nila sa module ‘yon, dapat ay generator lang siya pero dahil sumobra ‘yong pera, ibinili na para sa school. Bukod sa wala silang genset (noon) may solar naman sila, ang problema nga lang sa solar, kapag may araw ay okay pero kapag gabi ay wala, minsan low bat,” he said.

The school supplies provided by the mining company could help teachers and around 110 students in Sarimog Elementary School.

Alihan said that aside from helping teachers and students, the generator set would also be beneficial to SES, especially in events where electricity is needed such as commencement exercises.

“Bumili talaga sila ng genset para sa mga big event nila syempre may graduation, mas kailangan ng mas malaking boltahe ng kuryente kaysa doon sa solar. Iyong bondpapers naman ay para sa modules ng mga bata kasi kulang daw sila, pati ink at printer ay ‘yon ang nagri-retire sa kanila. May mga bago sila pero sa dami ng teacher ay nagsisiksikan sa schedule,” he said.