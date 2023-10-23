A man was arrested after allegedly selling suspected shabu in an illegal drug buy-bust operation conducted by the police in Barangay Poblacion 1, Coron, at around 10:30 p.m. on October 22.

The suspect was identified as Ronaldo Patajo, also known as “Onie,” 49, and employed as an electronic technician.

Patajo was caught in possession of one sachet of shabu, two more sachets, marked money amounting to P2,000, other items, and the motorcycle he used were seized from him.

A report from the Coron Municipal Police Station (MPS), said that although Patajo was not previously on their list of individuals involved in drug-related activities, he had allegedly been selling illegal drugs in the area for some time.

In total, 2.1 grams of suspected shabu were confiscated from Patajo, with an estimated market value of P8,500.

The Coron MPS has not yet provided further details regarding the source of Patajo’s drugs, as he is listed in their records as a street-level individual.

The suspect has been taken to the Coron police station, where he will face charges in violating Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Patajo’s arrest is part of the police’s intensified efforts to combat illegal drug activities in Coron, Palawan.