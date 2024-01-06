Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) Chairperson Monalisa Dimalanta has restored the supply of electricity in Panay Island in the Western Visayas, as the power plant in the region resumed operation on Friday.

“Iyon pong plantang huli na hinihintay na mag-operate, nakapag-synchronize na sa grid ng around 1:30 in the morning kaya unti-unti naiakyat na iyong pag-supply niya. Noong hapon, between 12 noon to around 2 o’clock, nag-normalize na iyong sitwasyon sa Western Visayas kaya din inangat na ng NGCP (National Grid Corporation of the Philippines), ng SO, ng system operator natin lahat ng constraints at bumalik na din iyong commercial operation ng WESM (Wholesale Electricity Spot Market) ng Spot Market in the Visayas Region,” Dimalanta said.

She disputed the earlier pronouncement of the NGCP, saying it is mandated to handle system operations, not only confined to power transmission.

“Ang ibig sabihin po nito, nasa prangkisa mismo nila at nasa EPIRA na ang trabaho ng system operator ay paniguruhin ang safe and reliable operation of the grid. So, hindi po iyon nasasakop noon pong kanilang statement na sinabi na transmission lang ng power – as if the system will balance itself as long as they transmit power. Hindi kasi nagsasariling-sikap iyong sistema, kailangan mayroon talagang nagpapatupad noong pagbalanse. System operator, iyon ‘yung trabaho po niya (NGCP),” Dimalanta said.

Dimalanta said the ERC got information that the first unit failed around 12 noon on January 2, which was followed by successive failures of other units totaling six units by that time.

“Pero so far kasi, wala pa kaming nakikita at wala din naman sinasabi sila (NGCP) na ginawa nila during the two-hour window except to say na normal naman daw iyong state during the two-hour window – doon siguro kami may pagkakaiba ng appreciation ng sitwasyon,” Dimalanta said.

On Friday, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. directed the ERC to immediately implement a reset of the rates of NGCP following the island-wide blackout that gripped Western Visayas since January 2.

Marcos ordered to ensure that NGCP continues to abide with its statutory and regulatory obligations.

He lamented that while power has been restored, the situation has caused significant hardship to residents, crippling businesses, compromising livelihoods and endangering those in need of healthcare.