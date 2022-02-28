[UPDATED] A 39-year-old electrician was arrested Sunday in Pasig City for violating the law prohibiting violence against women and their children.

A report from the Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPO) released by P/Maj. Ric Ramos, stated that Rosevelt Macadangdang Bala, alias Arby Bala, was arrested on February 27 along Sandoval Street, Centennial 2, Pinagbuhatan in Pasig City.

According to the PPO, Bala, a native of Isabela, was a resident of Jemeni Centennial 2 in Pinagbuhatan prior to his arrest. He was regarded as a high-value individual (HVI) by the PPO for alleged illegal drugs peddling and was No. 9 on the target list of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

“Si Bala ay taga Tarlac na nagkaroon ng live-in partner sa El Nido. Allegedly, sinaktan niya. Noong nag-file ng kaso sa kanya, bago pa man siya mababaan ng warrant, tumakas na siya agad,” a source of Palawan News who cannot be named said.

He was arrested for violating Section 5(i), and Section 5(a) in relation to Section 6(a) of Republic Act 9262, or the “Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act of 2004”, based on warrants issued on November 6, 2017, by Judge Paul Jagmis of Branch 95, 4th Judicial Region of the Palawan Regional Trial Court (RTC), and November 3, 2017, by Judge Anna Leah Tionson-Mendoza, assisting judge of the same branch, respectively.

The court recommended a bail of P120,000 for violation of Section 5(i) of RA 9262, and P10,000 for violation of Section 5(a) in relation to Section 6(a).

Bala is currently detained at Police Substation 5 in Pasig City. Arrangements are being prepared for his presentation to the court of jurisdiction in Puerto Princesa.

His arrest was carried out by a joint team of personnel from the El Nido Municipal Police Station (MPS), Palawan Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU), F2-RMFB NCRPO, TSC RMFB 4A, RID NCRPO, Police Substation 5, Pinagbuhatan, Pasig City and 402 MC RMFB.