Eleazar suspends implementation of MC 2020-029

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief General Guillermo Eleazar has approved the recommendation to suspend the implementation of PNP Memorandum Circular (MC) 2020-029 which requires compliance with the Body Mass Index, or BMI, as part of their promotion system.

Eleazar said the suspension was based on consideration of the balance between the workload of personnel in this time of pandemic and that need for compliance with Memorandum Circular is just for promotion.

“Nasa panahon tayo ng pandemya kung saan nangangailangan ng malasakit at pang-unawa sa aming mga tauhan, lalo na ang libu-libo naming personnel na naatasang magpatupad ng minimum public health safety protocol 24 oras,” Eleazar stated.

MC 2020-029 or the Revised PNP Comprehensive Health and Physical Fitness Program were issued by then chief PNP, Gen. Archie Gamboa on April 20, 2020.

Eleazar, however, explained that the suspension is temporary.

“Ito ay suspension lamang at muling ipapatupad kapag unti-unti nang bumabalik sa normal ang lahat,” he said.