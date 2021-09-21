Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Guillermo Lorenzo Eleazar is offering police camps and other facilities for the immunization of 12-17-year-olds, especially children and other minor dependents of police officers.

The PNP Information Office said in a statement that the national government, through the National Task Force Against COVID-19, led by Secretary Carlito Galvez, who is also the country’s vaccine czar, is preparing to vaccinate Filipinos aged 12 to 17 years old as coronavirus vaccines continue to arrive.

“Ngayong halos patapos na ang vaccination sa aming hanay, inatasan ko na ang aming Administrative Support for COVID-19 Task Force sa pamumuno ni PLTGEN Joselito Vera Cruz na maghanda sa pamamagitan ng pag-umpisa ng paglilista ng mga 12-17 years old dependents ng aming uniformed at civilian personnel,” said Eleazar in the statement.

“This will be in preparation for the expansion of the government’s vaccination program for minors in order to have as many Filipinos protected from the COVID-19,” he added.

Based on the PNP-ASCOTF data, more than 131,000 PNP personnel have already been fully-vaccinated while more than 80,000 others have already received their first dose. Only 1,554 out of 222,711 or 0.7 percemt are yet to be vaccinated as of its online continuing survey

Eleazar said they are intending to vaccinate the entire PNP personnel before the end of this year.

On the other hand, the national government is already preparing for the inoculation of 12-17 years old population amid calls for the resumption of face-to-face classes as part of the gradual normalization process.

The Chief PNP explained that using police camps and other facilities at least for children and other dependents of the PNP personnel would also be a form of assistance to the Local Government Units in ensuring the safety of the children in vaccination sites as it would decongest these sites once the vaccination for 12-17 years old population starts.

“Makikipag-ugnayan ang inyong PNP sa NTF Against COVID-19 at sa Department of Health na gawing vaccination sites ang aming mga kampo para sa 12-17 years old dependents ng aming mga personnel upang maiwasan ang pagdagsa ng mga menor de edad sa vaccination sites ng ating mga LGUs kapag nag-umpisa na ang pagbakuna sa kanila,” said PGen Eleazar.

The PNP has been cited for both of the successful efforts in convincing its personnel to be vaccinated and in the roll out of the vaccination for its uniformed and civilian personnel.

Through the aggressive information dissemination initiated starting February this year when PGen Eleazar was still the PNP-ASCOTF commander, the number of PNP personnel who signified intention to be vaccinated ballooned to 99.3% from 51%.