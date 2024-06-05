A 64-year-old woman sustained severe head injuries when the Toyota Hi Ace commuter van she was riding in met an accident along the national road of Barangay Tinitian, Roxas, Palawan at 6:30 a.m., June 5.

The victim, identified as Milagros Cabanero, along with five other relatives, including the driver Ricky Aban, 50, all residents of San Vicente, were on their way to Puerto Princesa for a dialysis treatment for one of their companions.

A report from the Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPPO) said the van lost control at a curve, veered off the road, crashed into the railings, and was thrown about 30 meters away.

The driver sustained only minor injuries, while the passengers were rushed to Roxas Medicare and then transferred to a hospital in the city for thorough medical treatment due to their head injuries.

Meanwhile, the vehicle is in the custody of Roxas PNP.