Two unidentified suspects robbed an elderly woman of an estimated P10,000 Thursday morning when she was buying at a sari-sari store on MP Road in Barangay San Miguel, Puerto Princesa City.

The victim was identified in a report released by the Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO) through P/Lt. Col. Salvador Tabi as Norberta P. Camillo, 66, a resident of Purok Masaya in the same barangay.

The incident happened around 11:25 a.m. near the entrance gate of the Tactical Operations Wing West.

She told police investigation that the men, who were armed with a hand gun, took her sling bag, which contained the money. Before fleeing on a gray Honda scooter towards the North National Highway, one of the suspects fired twice at the ground.

“Yong time of incident na 11:25 a.m. ay approximate lang yan, naghahanap pa ng reference ng time kasi may nagsasabi na lampas na ng 11:30 noong nangyari,” Tabi said.

“Ang initial na information na nakuha natin ay naka helmet, pero for confirmation pa. Nag-try ako na tawagan ang imbestigador pero nasa follow up sila kaya mas ok na hayaan muna natin [na maimbestigahan],” he added.

Tabi said PPCPO director P/Col. Roberto Bucad has already ordered all units and personnel to make the case a priority.

“Nagbigay na ng direktiba si city director sa lahat ng units at personnel na i-solve ang robbery na ito,” he added.

He noted that choke points had been set up to narrow their escape route and mobile and motorcycle patrollers had already been dispatched for possible arrest.

Two empty shells of a Cal. 45 were also recovered from the area.